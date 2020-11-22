GVMC razes down go karting centre in CRZ

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Continuing its drive against ‘encroachment’ of government lands, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on Saturday razed down the structures at Hub for Youth - Go Karting racing track at Mangamaripeta junction near Kapuluppada on Bheemili beach road for allegedly violating the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) norms and encroaching the government land.

GVMC town planning officials, accompanied by a large number of policemen, descended on the Hub for Youth and demolished the structures and compound wall on the site stating that they were constructed in the CRZ without any permission.

The go karting was set up on four acres of land by Kasi Associates floated by B Kasi Viswanadh, a TDP leader and follower of former minister and Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao. He eportedly took the land on lease for 10 years from another firm, Vizag Profiles. Stating that they received complaints with regard to CRZ violations, the GVMC officials said 150 square yards of government land was encroached. They removed the structures and took possession of the land. Kasi Viswanadh claimed that the entire land was private property and there was no government land as stated by the GVMC officials.

He strongly condemned the ‘indifferent’ attitude of the GVMC officials as they removed the structures without giving any notice. He said only temporary structures were constructed on the land he took on lease and claimed that entertainment and sports equipment worth `3 crore were damaged in the demolition drive.

GVMC Commissioner G Srijana said as part of the efforts to streamline the construction of buildings and check violations so as to make Vizag a well-planned city, action is being taken against the structures built without GVMC and CZMA permissions in the CRZ.

Kasi Enterprises and Resorts was operating GoKarting on 5.5 acres, including 0.44 acres of government land in survey numbers 299/1, 302/1C and 302/Sc under Nagarampalem panchayat in Bheemili zone. Five structures, including GoKarting were demolished. Action will be taken as per law if any one constructs structures on the beach road in CRZ without permission from the GVMC and CZMA, she said.