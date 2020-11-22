STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 25,000 participate in pushkarams in Andhra Pradesh

Police and other officials deployed diverted the pilgrims to different ghats to avoid crowding at a particular ghat, especially those in Kurnool city and Mantralayam areas.

Published: 22nd November 2020 08:56 AM

Devotees performing religious rituals on the occassion of Pushkarams in Kurnool on Saturday.

Devotees performing religious rituals on the occassion of Pushkarams in Kurnool on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Over 25,000 pilgrims took shower bath at 23 pushkar ghats in Kurnool district on the second day of Tungabhadra Pushkarams. Officials, who have arranged 20 showers in each ghat, advised the pilgrims to leave soon after taking their bath. 

The devotees, who also floated pushkara deepam in the holy Tungabhadra, were allowed to visit the ghats throughout the day to avoid rush. Many performed pinda pradanam and other rituals with the help of priests at fixed rates decided by the state government. Police and other officials deployed diverted the pilgrims to different ghats to avoid crowding at a particular ghat, especially those in Kurnool city and Mantralayam areas.

Meanwhile, police intervened when some devotees tried to take a holy dip in the river at a few pushkar ghats,. BJP leader Budda Srikanth Reddy, who wanted to take a holy dip near Sangameswaram along with his followers, was prevented from doing so. However, he and his followers were later allowed.  Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal leaders said they would stage a demonstration on Sunday, protesting the government’s decision to prevent devotees from taking the holy dip in the Tungabhadra.  

