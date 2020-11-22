STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Somu wants Vajpayee statue at Polavaram project site

Veerraju also criticised the YSRC government for making hollow promises and said nothing concrete has been done for the people of the State so far. 

BJP Andhra Pradesh chief Somu Veerraju (R) (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: BJP state president Somu Veerraju has urged the State government to install a statue of former Prime Minister AB Vajpayee at the Polavaram project site. Speaking to mediapersons in Rajamahendravaram on Saturday, he said as the Centre is constructing the national project, it is befitting to have the statue of the former Prime Minister installed at the project site. 

Sarcastically comparing the buildings in Amaravati with settings in the films by Vittalacharaya, a well known Telugu film director, the BJP state chief said former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu confined to constructing just a few temporary buildings in Amaravati. Pointing out that `7,200 crore was released by the Centre for the Capital City construction, Somu Veerraju claimed that the previous TDP regime failed to furnish details of the funds spent to the Centre. 

Lambasting both the TDP and YSRC for ruining the State with their family politics, he said Chandrababu Naidu failed to construct even a single permanent building in Amaravati, though claiming to have developed it. No employment was created during the TDP period, he added. 

Veerraju also criticised the YSRC government for making hollow promises and said nothing concrete has been done for the people of the State so far. Asserting that the BJP is the only alternative to the YSRC and TDP in Andhra Pradesh, he exuded confidence that the BJP will bag Tirupati Lok Sabha seat in the ensuing by-election to the parliamentary constituency.

