Act on letter of CM: Yanamala to judiciary

VIJAYAWADA: TDP Politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Sunday said the judiciary should take serious note of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s letter to the CJI targeting a few High Court judges.

He said the entire judiciary should unanimously condemn the threatening tone of a person accused in 31 cases, lest it sets a wrong precedence.

Yanamala said the letter was written by the Chief Minister during the trial of the cases against him and wanted the judiciary to respond like it did in the case of lawyer Prashant Bhushan and treat it as a contempt of court.