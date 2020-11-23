Andhra Pradesh private schools' association seeks Rs10,000 govt assistance for teachers, staff

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Private Schools’ Association (APPSA) president K Chandrashekhar has demanded that the state government provide a financial assistance of Rs 10,000 to every teacher and school staff as they were facing severe hardships due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a meeting organised by the association here on Sunday, Chandrasekhar said the private schools, where 36 lakh students are studying, in the state have employed 3.5 lakh teachers and 1.5 lakh other staff such as helpers, drivers, and supervisors. “At present, the education sector is reeling under a severe crisis. The institutions are not in a position to run schools and colleges, and pay salaries to their employees. As such, the government should extend the necessary support to the budget schools, and the sector in general.” He added the association has elected CPM state secretary P Madhu as their representative to take their grievances to the notice of the CM.