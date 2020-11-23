STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP, VHP leaders held in Andhra Pradesh

The BJP leader demanded the government to allow the pilgrims to have holy baths in Tungabhadra. 

Published: 23rd November 2020 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Police arresting protesters including BJP state leader K Harish Babu while taking dip in the Tunagabhadra River in Kurnool city on Sunday.

Police arresting protesters including BJP state leader K Harish Babu while taking dip in the Tunagabhadra River in Kurnool city on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Several leaders of the BJP, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Bajrang Dal who barged their way to take a holy dip in the Tungabhadra were arrested by the police at Sankal Bagh Pushkar Ghat on the third day of Tungabhadra Pushkarams.

Though the police took 20 key leaders into custody on Saturday night, BJP state leader K Harish Babu came to the ghat Sunday morning and took a holy dip. When the police raised objections, Harish Babu questioned them why were YSRC MLAs not prevented when they took out a padayatra recently with thousands of supporters? The BJP leader demanded the government to allow the pilgrims to have holy baths in Tungabhadra. 

