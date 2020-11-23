CBI questions advocate over online posts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of its investigation into social media posts against the Judiciary, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has questioned advocate VV Lakshminarayana, based on whose letter the AP High Court ordered for a CBI probe into the alleged derogatory posts.

A team of CBI officials, who arrived in Vijayawada from Visakhapatnam, reportedly questioned Lakshminarayana for more than one-and-a-half hours on the source of the social media posts. “The CBI officials also sought to know the antecedents of the case and the genuineness of the posts,” Lakshminarayana said.

He added that he urged the CBI officials to probe the role of some ruling party leaders, including MPs and MLCs, who not just put up social media posts but also made similar remarks on television.

Following the directions of the High Court, the CBI had filed an FIR against more than 16 people, allegedly supporters of the ruling YSRC Party, under various sections of the IPC and IT Act, for posting derogatory social media messages against the Judiciary.