STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

CBI questions advocate over online posts

A team of CBI officials, who arrived in Vijayawada from Visakhapatnam, reportedly questioned Lakshminarayana for more than one-and-a-half hours on the source of the social media posts.

Published: 23rd November 2020 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2020 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of its investigation into social media posts against the Judiciary, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has questioned advocate VV Lakshminarayana, based on whose letter the AP High Court ordered for a CBI probe into the alleged derogatory posts.

A team of CBI officials, who arrived in Vijayawada from Visakhapatnam, reportedly questioned Lakshminarayana for more than one-and-a-half hours on the source of the social media posts. “The CBI officials also sought to know the antecedents of the case and the genuineness of the posts,” Lakshminarayana said.

He added that he urged the CBI officials to probe the role of some ruling party leaders, including MPs and MLCs, who not just put up social media posts but also made similar remarks on television.

Following the directions of the High Court, the CBI had filed an FIR against more than 16 people, allegedly supporters of the ruling YSRC Party, under various sections of the IPC and IT Act, for posting derogatory social media messages against the Judiciary.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI advocate VV Lakshminarayana
India Matters
An illustration picture shows vials with Covid-19 Vaccine stickers attached and syringes with the logo of British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. (Photo | AFP)
Oxford vaccine Covishield shows 70% efficacy against Covid-19
Volunteers use an oximeter to measure the oxygen level during a door-to-door campaign to check symptomatic COVID-19 residents. (Photo | PTI)
Experts see a second covid wave as mortality rate rises in various states
Web series ‘A Suitable Boy’ faces probe for ‘love jihad’ in MP
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala govt not to implement controversial Police Act amendment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp