Low pressure may cause rains in Andhra Pradesh this week

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Rains are likely to lash parts of Rayalaseema under the influence of the low pressure area over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. The low pressure is very likely to concentrate into a depression over southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours and intensify further into a cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts around November 25 evening.

Under its influence, light rain is likely to occur at scattered places in Vizianagaram, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa on Monday. On Tuesday, moderate to heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa. Very light rain may occur at isolated places in East Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Anantapur and Kurnool.

On Wednesday, heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at fairly widespread places in Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa and Anantapur. Moderate to heavy rain may occur at widespread places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and Kurnool.