Siddharth Jain transferred, 4 AIS officers given posting

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Sunday transferred senior IAS officer Siddharth Jain as Commissioner of Survey and Settlement, and also gave posting to four All India Services (AIS) officers who were allotted to Andhra Pradesh. Similarly, another AIS officer was repatriated to his parent cadre following completion of his deputation period.

In a minor reshuffle of AIS officers, Siddharth Jain, a 2001 batch officer, was shifted from the post of Inspector General of Stamps and Registration, to Commissioner of Survey and Settlement. MV Seshagiri Babu, a 2006 batch IAS officer, who was waiting for posting after being shifted from Nellore District Collector, was posted in place of Siddharth Jain. An Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer and two Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers, who were allotted to AP, were also given posting. An IDES officer was repatriated to his parent cadre.

Two IRS officers get posting

An Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer and two Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers, who were allotted to Andhra Pradesh, were given posting. An IDES officer was repatriated to his parent cadre in the reshuffle