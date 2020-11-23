STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two of marriage party killed in mishap, 8 injured in Andhra Pradesh

According to police, the maxi cab hit a lorry as the lorry driver applied sudden brakes. 

The mangled remains of a maxi cab on NH-16 in Ongole on Sunday.

The mangled remains of a maxi cab on NH-16 in Ongole on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Two persons were killed and eight others suffered injuries when the maxi cab in which they were travelling was hit by a lorry on Chennai-Kolkata National Highway in Ongole on Sunday morning.The deceased were identified as Pothuri Kasi Annapurnamamba (55) of Tenali and Ch Satyanarayanamurthy (61) of Ravendrapadu village in Duggirala mandal of Guntur district.

The 10 persons belonging to a marriage party were returning to Penupadu in Tenali mandal of Guntur district from Tirumala when the mishap occurred close to Ramesh Sanghamitra Hospital here at 5:30 am. 
According to police, the maxi cab hit a lorry as the lorry driver applied sudden brakes. 

Meanwhile, another lorry hit the cab from behind. The drivers of the two lorries fled the spot after the mishap.On receiving information, Ongole taluk police along with the fire and disaster management team rushed to the spot and started rescue operations. They pulled out the victims from the vehicle with the help of a crane. 

While the six injured were rushed to RIMS, two were shifted to KIMS. The injured were identified as Ch Prasanna Rani, Ch Subbaiah, P Umamaheswara Rao, P Kavya, K Sujatha, K Umamaheswara Rao, Sk Jaani and K Naga Padma. Of the eight injured, two are in a critical condition.The bodies were shifted to RIMS. Ongole taluk police registered a case and investigation is on.

