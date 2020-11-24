98 petitions received during Spandana programme

ONGOLE: The Spandana programme, which was resumed after a gap of seven months, on Monday, evoked good response. A total of 98 grievances were received from the public from across the district. Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal interacted with the complainants and directed the police officers concerned to resolve the grievances at the earliest. The SP said that the complainants can speak to him directly through video conference every Monday from 2:30 pm to 4.30 pm from any local police station or any nearby police station/circle office/DSP office.
