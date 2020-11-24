Andhra Legislative Assembly's winter session from Nov 30

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The winter session of the AP Legislative Assembly is likely to commence on November 30. The session is expected to be held for five working days.

The State Cabinet, scheduled to meet on November 27, is expected to take a call on conduct of the session of the AP Legislature. As AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram will be attending the two-day All India Presiding Officers Conference to be held in Gujarat from November 25, a final decision on the session may be taken after his arrival, sources said.