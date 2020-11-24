Andhra Pradesh gears up to face cyclone Nivar impact

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in Rayalaseema and south Coastal Andhra Pradesh with the impact of the severe cyclonic storm Nivar, which is expected to cross the North Tamil Nadu coast and South Andhra on November 25. The State Disaster Management Agency said parts of AP might witness heavy rains for the next three days and asked people living in low-lying areas to be on alert.

The State administration is gearing up to meet any eventuality and has set up medical teams to tackle any situation. Speaking to Express, IMD Amaravati in-charge S Stella said cyclone Nivar, after making landfall between Karaikal and Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday afternoon, is likely to move northwestwards. “Under its impact, Rayalaseema and south coastal districts of the State will have heavy to very heavy rains with extremely heavy rains in one or two places on November 25 and 26.

North Coastal districts will have heavy to very heavy rains in isolated pockets. Tomorrow, part of Nellore and Chittoor districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rains,” she said. The IMD has advised e farmers to wind up their harvesting operations at the earliest. Fishermen were also advised not to venture into the sea till November 26, as the sea is expected to be rough for the next three-four days.