Pilgrims throng Pushkar ghat

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Due to the presence of sufficient water level at the Sunkesula Pushkar ghat in Kurnool district, a large number of devotees flocked there to have shower baths. No devotee was allowed to have a dip in the holy Tungabhadra, as per the government guidelines.

As it was the auspicious Karthika Somavaram (Monday of the Karthika month), devotee rush was more than usual, and many performed pinda pradanam and other rituals. The health department set up medical camps to screen devotees and identify if they have Covid-19 symptoms.

At Sunkesula ghat alone, 615 pilgrims had shower baths till the evening. Covid tests were done randomly on 54 persons.