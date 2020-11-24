STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six officers to monitor Prakasam health centres

Prakasam administration has increased the number of divisional level medical and health department supervising officers to six from the existing three.

Testing for COVID-19 underway.

Representational image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam administration has increased the number of divisional level medical and health department supervising officers to six from the existing three. This is the first ever divisional level monitoring reform introduced in the district. 

The district, which has 90 primary health centres (PHCs) and 13 urban health centres (UHCs) under its three revenue divisions of Ongole, Kandukur and Markapur, previously had three deputy DMHOs to monitor the health centres. For the better monitoring of the PHCs and UHCs, collector Pola Bhaskar had directed the district medical and health officer (DMHO) to divide the existing three divisions and appoint three more officials. 

Accordingly, DMHO Dr P Ratnavali divided each division into two and appointed three deputy DMHO cadre officers who will assist the existing officers as territorial officers. 

