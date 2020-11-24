Special incentives for Adani Group’s Vizag data centre

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday announced a special package of incentives to be offered to M/s Adani Enterprises Limited, which proposed to set up an Integrated Data Centre Park and Technology/ Business Park, including a 200 MW data centre park, IT business park, skill university and recreation centre in Madhurawada of Visakhapatnam.

In an order issued by the IT, Electronics and Communications (Promotion wing) department announcing the incentives, the government said it is committed to provide impetus to the growth of data centres and strongly believes that data centres have the potential to catalyse the overall development of IT/ITeS industry in the State.

As per the recommendations made by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), the government decided to give the special incentives, which include extending the timeline for implementing the project under the Artificial Intelligence Cloud Hub Policy 2018-20, with the condition that the project proponent must commence operations within three years and complete all phases of all the components of the project -- data centre park, IT business park, skill university and recreation centre - within seven years, from the date of handing over of the land.

It was decided to alienate the entire available extent of 257.37 acres of land in Survey Number 409 in Madhurawada, which is presently under the possession of Tourism Department, to the APIIC.