STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Special incentives for Adani Group’s Vizag data centre

The government said it is committed to provide impetus to the growth of data centres and strongly believes that data centres have the potential to catalyse the overall development of IT/ITeS industry

Published: 24th November 2020 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2020 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Adani group
By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday announced a special package of incentives to be offered to M/s Adani Enterprises Limited, which proposed to set up an Integrated Data Centre Park and Technology/ Business Park, including a 200 MW data centre park, IT business park, skill university and recreation centre in Madhurawada of Visakhapatnam.

In an order issued by the IT, Electronics and Communications (Promotion wing) department announcing the incentives, the government said it is committed to provide impetus to the growth of data centres and strongly believes that data centres have the potential to catalyse the overall development of IT/ITeS industry in the State.

As per the recommendations made by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), the government decided to give the special incentives, which include extending the timeline for implementing the project under the Artificial Intelligence Cloud Hub Policy 2018-20, with the condition that the project proponent must commence operations within three years and complete all phases of all the components of the project -- data centre park, IT business park, skill university and recreation centre - within seven years, from the date of handing over of the land.

It was decided to alienate the entire available extent of 257.37 acres of land in Survey Number 409 in Madhurawada, which is presently under the possession of Tourism Department, to the APIIC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh government Adani Adani Enterprises Limited incentives Adani Group
India Matters
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Nivar to intensify into very severe cyclonic storm with gusts reaching 145 kmph: IMD
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Choosing partner without religion bar is a right, says HC amid 'Love Jihad' debate
Eyeing a third term? 2014-29 crucial years for country, says PM
The newly recruited police personnel at Jagdalpur police training school (Photo | EPS)
Chhattisgarh: 121 surrendered Maoists pass out as cops, to join anti-Naxal operations soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
One of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time The Undertaker's final farewell took place at World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Survivor Series 2020. In June this year, the seven-time WWE champion had announced his retirement in the final episode of the
The Undertaker retires: A look back at the WWE legend's first nine WrestleMania matches that started his epic  21-0 streak
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp