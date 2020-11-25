STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

55,000 devotees visit Pushkar ghats in five days

Apart from decorating the city with wall paintings and colourful lights, the officals had repaired/renovated all major roads leading to the ghats. 

Published: 25th November 2020 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

A woman offering prayers to the Tungabhadra at a Kurnool pushkar ghat I Express

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Pushkar ghats wore a festive look amid religious chants and hymns praising the Tungabhadra on the fifth day of the Tungabhadra Pushkaralu on Tuesday. Till date, around 55,000 pilgrims from various parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra have visited the 23 ghats arranged in the district for the river festival.   

Most of the pilgrims are reaching the ghats in small groups in buses or private vehicles. Theme-based cultural programmes at Sankal Bagh and Mantralayam ghats organised by tourism and Information and Public Relations departments are a huge hit among the people. 

Anticipating heavy crowd and in view of the Covid-19 protocols, the district administration has arranged pushkar ghats in Naguladinne,  Gundrevula, Sunkesula, Panchalingala, Nandikotkur rural and Sangameswaram to facilitate the smooth conduct of pushkaralu. 

Apart from decorating the city with wall paintings and colourful lights, the officals had repaired/renovated all major roads leading to the ghats. 

In wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, no pilgrim is allowed to take a holy dip in the River  Tungabhadra and instead showers have been arranged to allow people to take a bath in the holy water. Nearly 450 priests are deployed to perform puja and pindapradanam at the ghats. As many as 10,000 government staff and officials have been deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pushkar ghat Coronavirus Andhra Pradesh COVID Tungabhadra
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp