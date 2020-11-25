Andhra govt set to resume 840 acres allotted to Kintea Power Ltd

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Tuesday decided to cancel the land allotment of 840.70 acres made by the AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) to M/s Kintea Power Limited to set up 1080 MW (4X270 MW) coast based thermal power project at Krishnapatnam in Nellore district.

The firm proposed the thermal power project at an investment of Rs 2,997 crore and promised to generate employment to 600 people. The government cited violations of terms and agreements by the company for the cancellation of land allotment. According to a GO issued by the Industries and Commerce department, the APIIC allotted 840.76 acres of land to Kintea Power Private Limited for setting up a 810 MW (3X270 MW) project initially and later 1080 MW (4X270 MW) coast based coal-fired thermal power project at Krishnapatnam.

The time-frame fixed to implement the project was two years and it was also agreed that no extension of time will be given.Kintea, however, did not implement the project within the time-frame and when show cause notices were served, the company told the APIIC that they are in the process of obtaining necessary CRZ clearance and sought permission to include a strategic partner by exempting it from the sale agreement. Accordingly, M/s Jindal Power Private Limited came forward for implementing the project.

Meanwhile, the APIIC told the company that a village Mannegunta of Momidi mandal falls in the midst of government land allotted to the project and 158 households in the village need to be shifted to some other places under rehabilitation and resettlement package. The R&R package was put at Rs 25 crore and the company agreed to pay it. However, the rehabilitation and resettlement issue is not resolved till date.

The APIIC conducted an inquiry and found that the company diluted its share-holding pattern before implementation of the project without intimation or permission of the government or the APIIC. It came to light that the company sold its shares to Navayuga, which in turn sold them to Jindal Group.

“The sale agreement executed between APIIC and KPPL does not have provisions for transfer of allotted land before or during the implementation of the project. The allotment was made in 2009 and a period of 11 years elapsed from the date of conclusion of agreement and project could not be implemented. Further, KPPL admitted that they cannot accomplish financial closure in the present scenario,’’ the GO said. With these violations and the company itself admitting that it cannot execute the project, the government permitted the APIIC to cancel the land allotment and resume the 840.76 acre government land.

Violations by firm