STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra govt set to resume 840 acres allotted to Kintea Power Ltd

The time-frame fixed to implement the project was two years and it was also agreed that no extension of time will be given.

Published: 25th November 2020 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Tuesday decided to cancel the land allotment of 840.70 acres made by the AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) to M/s Kintea Power Limited to set up 1080 MW (4X270 MW) coast based thermal power project at Krishnapatnam in Nellore district. 

The firm proposed the thermal power project at an investment of Rs 2,997 crore and promised to generate employment to 600 people. The government cited violations of terms and agreements by the company for the cancellation of land allotment. According to a GO issued by the Industries and Commerce department, the APIIC allotted 840.76 acres of land to Kintea Power Private Limited for setting up a 810 MW (3X270 MW) project initially and later 1080 MW (4X270 MW) coast based coal-fired thermal power project at Krishnapatnam. 

The time-frame fixed to implement the project was two years and it was also agreed that no extension of time will be given.Kintea, however, did not implement the project within the time-frame and when show cause notices were served, the company told the APIIC that they are in the process of obtaining necessary CRZ clearance and sought permission to include a strategic partner by exempting it from the sale agreement. Accordingly, M/s Jindal Power Private Limited came forward for implementing the project. 

Meanwhile, the APIIC told the company that a village Mannegunta of Momidi mandal falls in the midst of government land allotted to the project and 158 households in the village need to be shifted to some other places under rehabilitation and resettlement package. The R&R package was put at Rs 25 crore and the company agreed to pay it. However, the rehabilitation and resettlement issue is not resolved till date.

The APIIC conducted an inquiry and found that the company diluted its share-holding pattern before implementation of the project without intimation or permission of the government or the APIIC. It came to light that the company sold its shares to Navayuga, which in turn sold them to Jindal Group.

“The sale agreement executed between APIIC and KPPL does not have provisions for transfer of allotted land before or during the implementation of the project. The allotment was made in 2009 and a period of 11 years elapsed from the date of conclusion of agreement and project could not be implemented. Further, KPPL admitted that they cannot accomplish financial closure in the present scenario,’’ the GO said. With these violations and the company itself admitting that it cannot execute the project, the government permitted the APIIC to cancel the land allotment and resume the 840.76 acre government land.

Violations by firm 

  • Time-frame  fixed to implement the project was two years and it was also agreed that no extension of time will be given
  • The rehabilitation and resettlement issue is not resolved till date
  • The company changed its shareholding without intimation or permission of the government or the APIIC
  • The company sold its shares to Navayuga, which  in turn sold them to Jindal Group
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APIIC Kintea Power Limited Andhra Pradesh government
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
Yogi govt clears draft law against ‘love jihad’, violators to face jail up to 10 years
Flooded streets of KK Nagar, Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Doctors in hospitals kept on standby as Chennai braces for cyclone Nivar
SDMC personals reads the temperature of a woman during a door to door survey to assess the COVID-19 situation at Raghubir nagar slum area in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Even mild Covid may give lasting immunity among patients in India: Study
A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. (Photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
High tides ahead of Cyclone Nivar in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: How is Tamil Nadu preparing for it?
High tides at Covelong beach ahead of Nivar cyclone, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar likely to bring high-speed winds exceeding 120 kmph in Delta districts
Gallery
Since Tuesday, Chennai’s residents already had to contend with flooded roads, power cuts, uprooted trees and low-key panic. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Heavy rains leave Chennai waterlogged, authorities say major flooding like 2015 impossible
World Cup-winning Indian captain Kapil Dev named his star-studded ODI XI. Check out The Haryana Hurricane's pick. (Photo | PTI and AP)
Kapil Dev names his India ODI XI: Check out the 1983 World Cup-winning captain's star-studded team
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp