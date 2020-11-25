Andhra Pradesh coronavirus tally grows by 1,085 cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh added 1,085 new cases to its coronavirus tally on Tuesday, taking the gross positives to 8,63,843 lakh. In the same period, 1,447 patients got cured and eight more succumbed, the latest bulletin released by the State Command Control Room said.

The state tested 65,101 samples in the 24 hours ending Tuesday 9 am from which 1,085 new positives emerged. Six districts reported under 100 new cases each; the lowest one-day spike of just 10 infections was recorded in Anantapur followed by 31 in Kurnool.

The Godavari districts saw a further decline in the infection growth as both registered less than 150 infections each. On Tuesday, it was Krishna district that reported the most cases of 224.

While the combined single-day surge in the north coastal districts was less than 150, the Rayalaseema districts accounted for under 250 cases out of the overall 1,085. Among the four Rayalaseema districts, Chittoor reported the highest 142 Covid-19 cases.

East Godavari, where 1.21 lakh people have tested positive so far, continues to be the most affected district, and Vizianagaram the least as the tally there stands at 40,527.

Meanwhile, the recovery of 1,447 patients on Tuesday took the total number of patients cured from the coronavirus to 8.43 lakh.

The Covid-19 toll rose to 6,956 with eight new casualties, two of which were reported from Krishna, and one each from Chittoor, East Godavari, Guntur, Kadapa, Nellore and Visakhapatnam.