Cyclone Nivar: Nellore & Chittoor districts ready for evacuation, relief

NELLORE/TIRUPATI: The administrations of Nellore and Chittoor districts are bracing up to face severe Cyclone Nivar. Officials in vulnerable mandals have been directed to stay put in their stations and evacuate people, if necessary.

Nellore Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu said the 1077 helpline will work round-the-clock to assist citizens. He inspected various cyclone shelters and enquired about the facilities available. He also told the local fishermen not to venture into the sea for the next four days.

“Around 100 personnel from NDRF and SDRF are in the district. The administration is in touch with Venkatagiri 9th battalion for any additional support. We are working to get back the fishermen who ventured into the sea,” Babu said.

Chittoor Collector Narayana Bharath Gupta, who was busy with President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit, has been monitoring the situation over the telephone. Control rooms have been set up in Tirupati, Chittoor and Madanapalle RDO offices.