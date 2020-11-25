Devise action plan for Covid vaccine storage, distribution: CM to officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state after a videoconference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to focus on methods to be followed in the storage and distribution of vaccines for Covid-19.

Officials were asked to focus on different types of cold chain storage for vaccines, at what temperature the vaccine has to be stored and basic infrastructure required, and how the vaccine should be transported to the remote locations at the recommended temperatures.

Officials were instructed to study all these aspects and come out with a foolproof action plan for the vaccine distribution. He instructed the officials to collect technical information on the respective issues and also take relevant information from various companies and conduct a study on it. The Chief Minister said a review meeting should be held on vaccine-related issues.

Earlier, during a videoconference with the Prime Minister on the prevailing Covid-19 situation, various issues related to Covid-19 vaccination including to whom it has to be given first, priorities, policies to be followed at the field level and procedures to be followed while distributing the vaccine were discussed at length.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, Transportation Principal Secretary T Krishnababu and other officials were present in the video conference.