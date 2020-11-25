DGP: Fill vacant senior IPS officer posts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A team of officials led by DGP D Gautam Sawang met Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) Additional Secretary Lok Ranjan at his office in New Delhi on Monday seeking filling of senior duty IPS officer posts lying vacant after the bifurcation of the State.

With the State government deciding to form new district police units and Commissionerates, there is an urgent need for the police department to fill several important posts lying vacant for a long time to reduce the burden on the present IPS officers.It is learnt that the Centre has responded positively to the DGP’s request.