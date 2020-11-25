File damage assessment report, Environment and Forest ministry tells APPCB

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pursuant to the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) order in the matter pertaining to Purushottapatnam and Pattiseema lift irrigation schemes, the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF) has asked the AP Pollution Control Board to submit a report determining the extent of damage caused and the compensation to be paid to the affected people due to the two lift irrigation schemes. The MoEF has asked the PCB to submit the report before the next date of hearing — April 12, 2021.

In September, the NGT directed that a committee be constituted with members from the Central PCB, APPCB, State Environment Impact Assessment Authority and the district magistrate concerned to assess the damage caused by schemes, and the compensation liable thereof.

The APPCB was nominated as the nodal agency for coordination. In this context, the Centre has written to the APPCB chairman requesting that necessary action be taken to comply with the NGT order.