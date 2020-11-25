President Kovind offers prayers at Tirumala temple

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: President Ram Nath Kovind offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara and Goddess Padmavathi Devi at Tirumala and Tiruchanur temples during his one-day visit to the temple city on Tuesday. The President reached the Renigunta airport near Tirupati in a special Air India flight.

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and a host of elected representatives from AP received the President at the Renigunta airport.After a brief interaction, the President, along with his family members, went to Sri Padmavathi Ammavari temple at Tiruchanur and then reached Tirumala by road.

As per customary practice, Kovind and his family members offered prayers at the Sri Bhu Varaha Swamy temple first and later reached the Mahadwaram of the Tirumala temple where they were accorded the traditional “Isthikapal” welcome by the priests and officials led by TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and EO KS Jawahar Reddy.

The TTD officials led the President and his family members into the sanctum sanctorum, where they offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara. The temple priests explained the historical significance of the sacred abode of the Lord.

Later, at the Ranganayakula Mandapam, Vedic pundits rendered Vedasirvachanam on the President. The TTD Chairman and EO presented laddu prasadam and a portrait of the Lord to the President couple.

The TTD chief also presented a sketch of the first citizen of India and his wife drawn by artist Kathi Koti from Vizianagaram, to the President.

President Ram Nath Kovind was later given a warm send-off at the Renigunta airport by the representatives of the State government and TTD on Tuesday evening.