Take Tirupati by-election seriously, Naidu advises party leaders

On the local elections, Naidu said the YSRC leaders are scared of defeat in the local polls if they are held immediately and are trying to get them postponed. 

Published: 25th November 2020 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2020 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday asked the party leaders to take the coming by-elections to Tirupati Lok Sabha seat  and local polls seriously and work to ensure that party puts up a good fight. Addressing party mandal committee leaders from across the State through a videoconference, Naidu asserted that local leaders are key to the party’s performance in the elections.

Naidu wanted the leaders to take up agitations raising the failures of the YSRC government at the State level and unaddressed problems at the local level. “Expose the corrupt practices of the YSRC leaders at the local level and explain to the people how the State failed in various aspects of development and how the State would have benefitted if TDP was in power,’’ he told the party leaders.

On the local elections, Naidu said the YSRC leaders are scared of defeat in the local polls if they are held immediately and are trying to get them postponed. “They are terrified that the people will rally together and defeat the YSRC candidates,’’ he alleged. Naidu also called upon the people to stand united for waging a battle against the YSRC’s atrocities.

Everybody was suffering because of the irresponsible administration, he alleged and underscored the need for a united effort against the oppressive regime. “Muscle power cannot survive people’s revolt. If the State is not rid of the YSRC menace, it might further slip into chaos and anarchy. The responsibility to save AP now rests on the shoulders of the people of the State,’’ the Opposition Leader said.

