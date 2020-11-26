95 cyclone shelters readied in Prakasam

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: In view of the severe cyclonic storm Nivar, Prakasam Collector P Bhaskar on Wednesday ordered the officials concerned to evacuate people from low-lying areas and shift them to the nearby cyclone shelters. Ninety-five out of 98 cyclone shelters were readied to give shelter to the people from coastal areas. He instructed that all arrangements for supply of food and drinking water among others be made on a war-footing. Earlier, the officials sounded the third warning at Vadarevu fishing harbour and 4,000 fishermen brought their fishing boats to the shore.

SP Siddharth Kaushal said that special police teams were deployed in all 11 coastal mandals. JCBs have been stationed on NH-16 and NH-216 to clear the roads. Ten DSPs, 16 CIs, 48 SIs and about 430 police personnel have been deployed on cyclone duties, the SP said.