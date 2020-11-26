Governor inaugurates super speciality services at Tirupati hospital

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan inaugurated super speciality facilities and state-of-the-art equipment at Sri Balaji Medical College, Hospital and Research Institute in Tirupati on Wednesday from Raj Bhavan here, through video conference.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said people of the Rayalaseema region will now have access to high-end medical care with the launch of new services at the Tirupati hospital.

While complimenting Tirupathi Panigrahi, Chairman of Vigyanbharati Charitable Trust and Hi-Tech Group, Sai Prakash, Chairman of Sai Foundation, and members of the hospital, the governor urged them to ensure that the super specialty services are made available to the poor affordable prices.

Harichandan said the Vigyanbharati Charitable Trust, which has been working to improve the living conditions of the poor and needy in Odisha, has joined hands with Kanchi Kama Koti Peetam and Sai Foundation, and started Sri Balaji Education Medical College, Hospital and Research Institute in Tirupati with the vision of providing better healthcare to the poor.