Private Covid-19 hospitals denotified

ONGOLE: With coronavirus cases declining steadily, the Prakasam district administration has de-notified all private hospitals as Covid-19 hospitals, according to orders issued by district collector recently. As such, all infected patients will be treated only at RIMS-Ongole, and other government hospitals in Kandukur, Markapur and Chirala. Meanwhile, the administration has shut down 11 Covid care centres. “The care centre in Bhagyanagar Women Empowerment will treat Covid patients with the help of the GGH. At both the facilities, close to 1,000 beds are available for the treatment of Covid patients, “ Dr D Sree Ramulu, GGH superintendent, told TNIE. Also, the GGH will start hepatitis examinations from December.
