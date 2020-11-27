2,433 students clear agri polytechnic

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University vice-chancellor Prof A Vishnuvardhan Reddy on Thursday released the results of AGRICET -2020 held at 15 centres across the State on November 12 in the first ever online format by the varsity. The results were announced online. Speaking on the occasion, he said a total of 2,961 students had applied and 2,807 had written the exam.

A total 2,433 students out of 2,487, who applied for agriculture polytechnic qualified, and out of 246 students, who applied for seed technology polytechnic, 242 have qualified while 71 out of 74 students who applied for organic agriculture polytechnic qualified. There are a total 184 seats including 72 seats in private agriculture polytechnics, of which 112 are agriculture polytechnic seats, 12 seed technology polytechnic seats and two organic agriculture polytechnic seats in government agriculture colleges.