Cancel auction of Raghavendra Mutt lands: BJP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP has criticised the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government for putting agriculture lands belonging to Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt for sale through public auction. Terming the move an “anti-Hindu” act, the BJP alleged that the government was deliberately trying to hurt the sentiment of Hindus and demanded that the decision be dropped immediately.

Citing the notice for public auction of 208.51 acres of land in Jogulamba Gadwal district of Telangana, BJP state general secretary S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy slammed the YSRC government for its varied policies for different religions.

“First it was Tirupati, then it was Visakhapatnam and now the government is after Kurnool-based mutt. It appears that the government is intentionally trying to hurt the sentiments of Hindus. Who has given the right for the government to sell lands donated for Hindu dharma?” he tweeted.