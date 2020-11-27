STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CM Jagan mohan Reddy pays rich tributes to father of Constitution 

The government is dedicated to provide a transparent governance leaving no scope for corruption, the minister said. 

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy pays floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of the Constitution Day at the CM’s camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy paid tributes to BR Ambedkar at his camp office here on Thursday on the occasion of National Constitution Day. Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, MP Nandigam Suresh, MLA Meruga Nagarjuna and several other high-ranking officials were present.

At an event held at party central office at Tadepalli, senior YSRC leader and TTD Trust Board chairman YV Subba Reddy said that India has become a great democratic country due to the efforts of BR Ambedkar, who brings a Constitution which guarantees fundamental rights to all citizens. Drawing inspiration from the Constitution, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been working towards social justice by implementing various welfare schemes in a  transparent manner, he said and criticised the previous government for violating the Constitution by taking the opposition party members into the State cabinet.

Referring to TDP leaders, he said that a few leaders are still going against the Constitution, by influencing the constitutional bodies and managing the systems.Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita said that BR Ambedkar had worked to eradicate untouchability in the country and brought the Constitution to safeguard the interests of the weaker sections and support the people of backward classes. 

Reiterating that the State government is working on the lines of BR Ambedkar ideology, Minister for Education Adimulapu Suresh said the public has witnessed the land scam in Amaravati and now with Supreme Court order, they feel that justice has been done. The government is dedicated to provide a transparent governance leaving no scope for corruption, the minister said. 

‘Attempts to deny rights should be condemned’
TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu  paid rich tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on the Constitution Day. Naidu said the Constitution has granted boons such as freedom, equality, fundamental rights, brotherhood and secular ideals to every citizen. Anybody attempts to deny these Constitutional guarantees should be condemned. It is unfortunate to see AP become a stage for violations of the Constitution and unchecked atrocities against all sections of citizens, he said. 

