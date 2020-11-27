Conditions set for release of women prisoners on remission in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government, which had earlier taken a decision to grant special remission of sentence to the women prisoners on the occasion of Independence Day, on Thursday set certain conditions for their release.

Following the guidelines issued by the State government, the home department constituted a committee headed by principal secretary, home, to review the list of eligible life convicts and recommended 53 women prisoners for grant of remission of sentence with certain conditions.

In a GO issued on Thursday, principal secretary, home Kumar Viswajeet said the condition for the release of women prisoners include execution of a personal bond of Rs 50,000 by the prisoners apart from making it necessary for the prisoner appearing before the probation officer and the police station concerned once in three months till the completion of unexpired portion of sentence.