Cyclone damages paddy crop in Krishna, farmers seek aid

VIJAYAWADA: Several parts of Krishna district, including Vijayawada, received moderate rainfall from the late hours of Wednesday under the influence of severe cyclonic storm Nivar. Several low-lying areas in the city were inundated. A huge tree got uprooted at Kummaripalem Centre, causing panic among local people on Thursday morning. However, no one was injured in the incident.

As per the bulletin released by the district administration, Krishna received an average rainfall of 9 mm. Mudinepalli mandal received the highest rainfall of 25.6 mm, followed by Bantumilli (25.4 mm), Nagayalanka (25.4 mm) and Pedana (22.4 mm). Vijayawada recorded 9.4 mm rainfall. At Hamsaladeevi in Koduru mandal, the sea came closer by 20 metres due to the cyclone.

Paddy crop in thousands of acres in Avanigadda and other places got flattened due to rain and strong winds, dashing the hopes of tenant, small and marginal farmers. The State government should come to the rescue of the paddy farmers affected by the cyclone, said Y Venkataramaiah, a tenant farmer of Avanigadda who suffered crop damage.