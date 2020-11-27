Cyclone Nivar: 4,043 people of coastal areas shifted to camps in Prakasam

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: All the 56 mandals in Prakasam district received moderate rainfall under the influence of cyclone Nivar. An average rainfall of 65.3 mm was recorded in the district. Vulavapadu received the highest rainfall of 135 mm, followed by Kandukur (132 mm) and Kothapatnam (131 mm). No loss of life was reported in the district.

Collector Pola Bhaskar declared holiday for schools on Friday. But, he directed teachers to open schools, which can be used as relief centres in case of any emergency. A total of 4,043 people were shifted to cyclone shelters from coastal areas in view of the cyclone. SP Siddharth Kaushal visited Kothapatnam, Ethamukkala and other beaches and reviewed safety measures.

