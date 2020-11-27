SEB set to crack whip on ganja, red sanders smuggling, online betting in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Enlarging the scope of the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), which was initially created to crack the whip on illegal transportation of liquor and sand, the State government on Thursday issued orders permitting the bureau to handle offences like gambling and gaming of all kinds (including online betting, matka), cases of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances like ganja and others, manufacturing and sale of banned products such as gutka. The SEB will also be handling the smuggling of red sanders, in coordination with the Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force. In the recent Cabinet meeting, the government had taken a decision in that regard.

On Thursday, ex-officio principal secretary and Director General of Police D Gautam Sawang issued orders enlarging the scope of the SEB as per the Cabinet decision.The SEB, which has a Commissionerate headed by the commissioner in the rank of Inspector General of Police or above, has one Additional Superintendent of Police/Assistant Superintendent of Police in each district for all the 18 Police Units, among which seven officers are in the rank of cadre officers.

To cope up with the day-to-day work of the SEB Commissionerate, the government has also issued orders creating 30 regular posts and five on outsourcing basis. These posts include one non-cadre SP rank officer, two Deputy Superintendent of Police rank officers, 20 inspectors — all drawn from the police department — and an assistant director to be deputed from the mines department. A Public Relations Officer post has also been sanctioned on an outsourcing basis. In another GO, the government notified the SEB structure and staffing pattern in the head office to stations, checkposts and mobile patrolling parties, and their jurisdiction.