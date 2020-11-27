STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three farmers trapped in Rallamadugu project, two rescued

Other farmer washed away in flood water; Kadapa police save lives of four people from car stuck in an overflowing stream, woman rescued from River Papagni

Published: 27th November 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

TUDA Chairman and Chandragiri legislator Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy involved in rescue operation at Mallimadugu canal in Kummaripalle of Yerpedu mandal in Chittoor district.

TUDA Chairman and Chandragiri legislator Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy involved in rescue operation at Mallimadugu canal in Kummaripalle of Yerpedu mandal in Chittoor district. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A farmer was washed away while two others were rescued by police after they were trapped in the overflowing Rallamadugu project in Yerpedu mandal of Chittoor district. According to police, Venkatesh (21), Ramesh (21) and Prasad went to retrieve their motor starters from the banks of the stream around 6:30 am on Thursday, but were caught unaware in the flash flood to Rallamadugu. Locals alerted Renigunta CI Anju Yadav, who rushed to the spot and informed the matter to her higher-ups. 

Tirupati Urban SP Avula Ramesh Reddy rushed to the spot along with revenue officials and fire services personnel. As the flood level was steadily increasing, he spoke to District Collector Narayana Bharath Gupta and requested for a helicopter to rescue the farmers trapped in the flood water. However, due to inclement weather, the helicopter could not be deployed. A speed boat from Chittoor was pressed into service. NDRF personnel from Satyavedu also arrived. 

Chandragiri MLA and Government Whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, who arrived at the spot, also took part in the rescue operation. Two of the three farmers hanging to the tree branches, were rescued and brought to the bank, while another farmer Prasad was washed away. Both police and NDRF personnel are searching for him. The rescued farmers were given water by Chevireddy and they thanked him for saving their lives.  On learning about his role in the rescue operation, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy praised Chevireddy. SP Ramesh Reddy commended the efforts of Joint Collector Veerabrahmam, Tirupati RDO Kanaka Narasa Reddy, DSP Ramachandra, CI Anju Yadav and Fire Officer V Adinarayana Reddy.

In Kadapa, police rescued four persons travelling in a car from getting washed away in Kazipet mandal while a couple were rescued from Papagni river. A car with four occupants got stuck on Paturu bridge. The stream was in spate and overflowing over the bridge.

Mydukur DSP B Vijay Kumar, who was going that way at that time, noticed it and rushed to rescue the people in the car. He along with SI Arun Reddy pushed the car to safety, averting a disaster. The rescued people, including three women, thanked the police officials for saving their lives. The DSP and SI were commended by district SP KKN Anburajan for their bravery. 

In a separate incident, a couple M Sandhya and N Manohar on their way to Kadapa from Anantapur on a motorcycle hit the railing of a bridge over Papagni river in Kamalapuram unable to see it in the heavy rain and fell into the river. Manohar, who swam to the bank, dialed 100 and alerted the police about the incident. Police rushed to the spot and rescued Sandhya from the river. 

NDRF, police rescue 30 people in Chittoor 

NDRF team, along with police, rescued 30 people stranded in flood water in Chittoor. In a separate incident, two persons who got stuck in the flood water of Gunjana in Chakrampet of Kadapa district were rescued

Rs 1.21 cr damage to power infra

Vijayawada: Energy Secretary and APTRANSCO CMD Srikant Nagulapalli on Thursday took stock 
of the preparedness for restoration of power infrastructure damaged during Nivar. The damages are estimated at Rs 1.21 crore. The APSPDCL officials informed him that power infrastructure, including 33 kv lines (154 km), 11 kv lines (426 km), 75 poles of 33 kv, 600 poles of 11 kv and 400 LT poles were damaged in 57 mandals due to the cyclone. SPDCL staff restored power infrastructure in 38 mandals

No cyclone impact on Guntur

Guntur: The severe cyclonic storm Nivar has not caused any major adverse impact on the district. 
It received an average rainfall of 5.9 mm under the influence of the cyclone. Out of the total 59 mandals in the district, Nuzendla received the highest rainfall of 17.6 mm. No rainfall was recorded in several mandals. Cyclone warning signal 3 was hoisted at Nizampatnam harbour 
on Thursday. However, the situation in coastal mandals of the district is being closely monitored

Rivers, rivulets in spate in Kadapa

Kadapa: Heavy rains lashed various parts of Kadapa district under the influence of severe cyclonic storm Nivar. Penna, Kundu, Papagni and Gunjaneru rivers and several other streams in the district are in spate. At several places, huge trees and electric poles got uprooted. Standing crops were inundated in rain water. District Collector C Hari Kiran and SP KKN Anburajan closely monitored the situation and oversaw relief and rescue operations. A total of 1,104.4 mm rainfall was recorded in the district. Several roads were badly damaged due to incessant rain for two days

TTD closes Srivari Mettu for two days

Tirumala: Tirumala experienced incessant rain on Thursday. Devotees visiting the temple and those returning to their cottages after darshan faced severe hardship. The TTD alerted its engineering wing to monitor the situation at certain points on the second ghat road, which is prone to landslips. Tanks and reservoirs have been filled to the brim. Four trees got uprooted near Gogarbham dam and rainwater flooded Four Mada Streets. Following heavy rain for the last two days, the TTD has decided to close Srivari Mettu for two days keeping in view the safety of devotees. Pedestrian route at Srinivasa Mangapuram was temporarily closed due to falling of boulders

