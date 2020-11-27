Toll due to cyclone Nivar in Andhra Pradesh increases to three

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The toll increased to three since Wednesday evening in the rain-related incidents due to cyclone Nivar in Andhra Pradesh.

NDRF personnel retrieved the body of 30-year-old farmer Prasad, who was washed away in Rallamadugu stream on Thursday.

Police and disaster management personnel were able to save two of the three farmers who were stuck in the stream amid a flash flood triggered by heavy rains under the influence of cyclone Nivar.

Police rescue teams fished out the body of Vinay Reddy, a YSRC party functionary from Palakur village in Puthalapattu mandal in Chittoor district on Friday morning.

The car in which Vinay Reddy was travelling got washed away in a flash flood in a stream near Irala on Thursday late evening. The body was shifted to Chittoor Government Hospital.

Condoling the death of Vinay, deputy chief minister (excise) K Narayan Swamy promised to support his family.

Meanwhile, police and NDRF personnel are making efforts to rescue two families stuck in Pincha River near Piler in Chittoor district.

Meanwhile, Penna, Swarnamukhi, and several other minor rivers in Nellore, Kadapa, and Chittoor districts are in spate.

People living in the low-lying areas along the course of those rivers are being shifted to safer locations.

Heavy rains due to cyclone Nivar has wreaked much damage to standing crops across the state.

Officials are gearing up to enumerate losses once the flood water recedes.