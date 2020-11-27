STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Toll due to cyclone Nivar in Andhra Pradesh increases to three

NDRF personnel retrieved the body of 30-year-old farmer Prasad, who was washed away in Rallamadugu stream on Thursday.

Published: 27th November 2020 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 12:43 PM   |  A+A-

Nellore district collector Chakradhar Babu inspecting the flood situation at Penna barrage in Nellore.

Nellore district collector Chakradhar Babu inspecting the flood situation at Penna barrage in Nellore. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The toll increased to three since Wednesday evening in the rain-related incidents due to cyclone Nivar in Andhra Pradesh. 

NDRF personnel retrieved the body of 30-year-old farmer Prasad, who was washed away in Rallamadugu stream on Thursday.

Police and disaster management personnel were able to save two of the three farmers who were stuck in the stream amid a flash flood triggered by heavy rains under the influence of cyclone Nivar. 

Police rescue teams fished out the body of Vinay Reddy, a YSRC party functionary from Palakur village in Puthalapattu mandal in Chittoor district on Friday morning.

The car in which Vinay Reddy was travelling got washed away in a flash flood in a stream near Irala on Thursday late evening.  The body was shifted to Chittoor Government Hospital.

Condoling the death of Vinay, deputy chief minister (excise) K Narayan Swamy promised to support his family.

Meanwhile, police and NDRF personnel are making efforts to rescue two families stuck in Pincha River near Piler in Chittoor district. 

Meanwhile, Penna, Swarnamukhi, and several other minor rivers in Nellore, Kadapa, and Chittoor districts are in spate.

People living in the low-lying areas along the course of those rivers are being shifted to safer locations. 

Heavy rains due to cyclone Nivar has wreaked much damage to standing crops across the state.

Officials are gearing up to enumerate losses once the flood water recedes. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cyclone Nivar Andhra Pradesh Andhra Cyclone nivar
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp