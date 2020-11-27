STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Winter Session of Andhra Pradesh Legislature from Monday

The Cabinet is scheduled to meet in the Secretariat on Friday and is expected to approve the Bills to be tabled in the session.

Published: 27th November 2020 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh assembly

Andhra Pradesh Assembly (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Winter Session of the AP Legislature will commence on November 30 and is likely to transact business for at least five days. The Legislative Assembly will commence at 9 am and the Legislative Council at 10 am. A notification to this effect was issued by Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Thursday.

The number of business days will be decided in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting to be chaired by Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Monday.The session is likely to be stormy, with issues such as the tussle between the government and Judiciary likely to come up for discussion. The government might take up the issue of distribution of house site pattas to the poor, and hurdles to the initiative created by the Opposition. The issue of the revised cost estimates for the Polavaram project might take centrestage.

The State is preparing to highlight the schemes implemented over the past one-and-a-half years. “We will also discuss current issues. We are ready to debate the issues raised by the Opposition,” Government Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy told TNIE.The Cabinet is scheduled to meet in the Secretariat on Friday and is expected to approve the Bills to be tabled in the session.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Winter Session Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp