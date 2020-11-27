Winter Session of Andhra Pradesh Legislature from Monday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Winter Session of the AP Legislature will commence on November 30 and is likely to transact business for at least five days. The Legislative Assembly will commence at 9 am and the Legislative Council at 10 am. A notification to this effect was issued by Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Thursday.

The number of business days will be decided in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting to be chaired by Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Monday.The session is likely to be stormy, with issues such as the tussle between the government and Judiciary likely to come up for discussion. The government might take up the issue of distribution of house site pattas to the poor, and hurdles to the initiative created by the Opposition. The issue of the revised cost estimates for the Polavaram project might take centrestage.

The State is preparing to highlight the schemes implemented over the past one-and-a-half years. “We will also discuss current issues. We are ready to debate the issues raised by the Opposition,” Government Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy told TNIE.The Cabinet is scheduled to meet in the Secretariat on Friday and is expected to approve the Bills to be tabled in the session.