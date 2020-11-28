STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh to cross one crore Covid tests mark in a day or two

As many as 1,205 patients discharged from different Covid-19 hospitals across the State in the 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,47,325. 

Published: 28th November 2020 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 11:10 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Covid-19 count in Andhra Pradesh increased to 8,66,438 with another 733 cases being reported in the last 24 hours ending Friday 9 am. As many as 1,205 patients discharged from different Covid-19 hospitals across the State in the 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,47,325. 

Meanwhile, six more persons died due to the virus, taking the toll to 6,976. The State now has 12,137 active cases. Among the six new casualties, two were reported in Krishna district and  one each in Anantapur, Chittoor, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts. 

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Friday evening, 57,752 confirmatory tests, including 15,972 Rapid Antigen tests, were conducted in the State in the 24 hours. The State has conducted 99,13,068 tests so far. 

West Godavari district, with 118 cases, reported the highest number of Covid cases in the last 24 hours, followed by Guntur (112) and Krishna (102). Only these three districts reported more than 100 cases. The other 10 districts have reported less than 100 with Prakasam reporting the least number of coronavirus cases, 13.

East Godavari, with a total 1,22,152 cases, continues to top the list of overall cases followed by West Godavari (92,168 cases), Chittoor (83,518), Guntur (72,678) and Anantapur (66,633). Out of the 13 districts, eight have reported more than 60,000 cases so far. Vizianagaram has reported only 40,605 cases so far, the least in the State. At present, Vizianagaram and Kurnool have 186 active cases. The highest number of active cases is in East Godavari, 4,037, followed by Krishna (1,671), Guntur (1,436) and Vizag (991). 

Chittoor, with a total of 825 deaths, leads the table followed by Guntur (648 deaths), East Godavari (636), Krishna (632), Anantapur (588), Prakasam (577) and Visakhapatnam (537). Vizianagaram has the least number of deaths, 235. 

