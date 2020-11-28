Crops in 94K hectares damaged in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Collector A Md Imtiaz said paddy, cotton, groundnut, green gram and other crops in 94,464 hectares in Krishna district were damaged due incessant rains under the influence of severe cyclonic storm Nivar.

Addressing the officials of various departments at his camp office here on Friday, the Collector said several parts of Krishna district received moderate rainfall for the past two days. Thousands of farmers in 326 villages of 34 mandals in the district faced crop loss due to incessant rains. Paddy crop in thousands of acres in Avanigadda, Machilipatnam, Pamarru and other mandals got flattened due to rain and strong winds, dashing the hopes of tenant, small and marginal farmers.

Paddy crop in 93,876 hectares, cotton in 150 hectares, ground nut in 45 hectares and green gram in 49 hectares were damaged. Official teams will visit all the villages soon to enumerate crop loss and provide aid to cyclone hit farmers, he said.