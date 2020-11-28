STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Evacuated families to get Rs 500; subsidy for affected ryots

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed officials to pay Rs 500 as immediate aid to the families in relief camps.

Published: 28th November 2020 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2020 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

DSP B Sunil distributes food to the people lodged at a relief camp in Kadapa on Friday | Express

DSP B Sunil distributes food to the people lodged at a relief camp in Kadapa on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed officials to pay Rs 500 as immediate aid to the families in relief camps. After a detailed discussion at the Cabinet meeting held on Friday, he told the officials concerned to enumerate the crop loss due to cyclone Nivar by December 15 and provide compensation to farmers by December 31.

He further directed them to distribute seeds and offer 80 per cent subsidy to farmers who lost their crop. Ex-gratia and compensation with regard to loss of human life and damage to property will be paid as per the guidelines, he said.

Harvested paddy submerged in rainwater on the outskirts of
Vijayawada on Friday | P Ravindra Babu

The Chief Minister is scheduled to take an aerial survey of cyclone-affected areas on Saturday. After the aerial survey, he will hold a review meeting at Tirupati with the Collectors of Nellore, Chittoor and YSR Kadapa districts.

Nellore, Prakasam and the Rayalaseema districts bore the brunt of cyclone Nivar, and received almost 188 per cent excess rainfall. Five mandals in Chittoor, two each in Nellore and Kadapa, and one mandal in Prakasam district witnessed extremely heavy rainfall.

As per the preliminary information officials provided to the Cabinet, 664 houses were inundated, 673 were damaged, and over 10,000 people are lodged in 147 relief camps. Till Thursday evening, crop loss was reported on 29,752 hectares in Chittoor, Nellore, Kadapa and Prakasam districts. Paddy (16,290 hectares), black gram (7,362 hectares), cotton (3,571 hectares) and other crops (2,529 hectares) were damaged by the cyclone. 

Six people were rescued from the river Pinchta in Nellore on Friday | Express

Toll in State rises to 3

The body of a farmer was retrieved from the Rallamadugu stream
In Chittoor, the body of a YSRC activist was fished out of a stream. He was in a car that got washed away
Earlier, a man succumbed in Nellore

What to expect

A low pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal in 48 hrs
IMD officials say it is likely to concentrate into a depression during the subsequent 24 hours and may intensify and bring more rain to AP
It is likely to reach the TN-Puducherry coast on December 2

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Akash Pathak arrives in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening | Express
IFS officer’s raj: Rs 9.4 crore in banks, Rs 3 cr spent on flight
For representational purpose.
Experts warn against vaccinating frontline health workers first
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami (File photo | EPS)
Covid under control but TN needs some more time to return to normalcy: CM
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
India technically in recession, post-Covid output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp