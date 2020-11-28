Police enable disabled to take part in river fete

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: As part of people friendly policing, Kurnool police, led by SP K Fakeerappa, took the differently abled, orphans and old age people to a pushkar ghat at Sankal Bagh from various shelter homes in the city on Friday, and enabled them to take a holy bath on the occasion of Tungabhadra Pushkarams.

The police also offered them new clothes, sweets and other essentials. About 30 people, including 10 women, took the holy bath, besides performing other rituals with the help extended by the police. SP Fakeerappa said they will extend the facility to the inmates of old age homes on Saturday and to orphan children on Sunday. They came up with the initiative as part of their efforts to reach out to people as suggested by DGP Gautam Sawang, the SP said. DSP KV Mahesh, Circle Inspectors Maheswara Reddy and Obulesh and SIs participated in the initiative.

Despite rain, people in large numbers thronged pushkar ghats in the district on the eighth day of Tungabhadra Pushkarams and took part in the river fete.