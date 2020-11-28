Ramesh Hospital MD to be interrogated

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday allowed custodial interrogation of Dr Pothineni Ramesh Babu, MD of the Ramesh Cardiac Multi-specialty Hospital, in the Swarna Palace hotel fire accident case. It directed the Dr Ramesh Babu to present himself before Additional Deputy Commissioner, who is the investigating officer, between Nov 30 and Dec 2. He can be questioned from 10 am to 5 pm during the three days in the presence of his lawyer after taking all the Covid-19-related precuations, it ruled.

It also directed the police not to use third degree techniques and keep in mind human rights during the interrogation. The ruling was delivered by Justice C Manavendranath after Dr Ramesh Babu agreed to appear before the police. Ten people died in the fire accident at Swarna Palace in August. The police had then registered a case against the Ramesh Hospital’s management, which was running a Covid care centre at the ill-fated hotel. However, the HC had stayed further action in the case after Dr Ramesh Babu filed a petition seeking to quash the case against him. Subsequently, the State government approached the Supreme Court challenging the high court stay orders. The apex court found fault with the high court orders and cleared the way for the investigation.

Keep human rights in mind, HC tells police

The High Court directed the police not to use third degree techniques, and keep in mind human rights, while interrogating Dr Pothineni Ramesh Babu, who is to present himself before the Additional Deputy Commissioner between November 30 and December 2