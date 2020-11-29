65-year-old doctor found dead in Avanigadda

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 65-year-old doctor was reportedly brutally murdered during a suspected robbery at his residence in Avanigadda on Saturday.

The body of doctor Kota Srihari Rao (65) was found in a pool of blood in his bedroom around 7 am. While the motive of the murder is being investigated, police suspect robbery as a possible motive as the bedroom and living room were ransacked.

Before entering into the house, the robbers removed the CCTV camera installed to avoid being caught.

“Srihari Rao sustained deep injuries on his head and neck. His wife went to Kodad to visit her daughter on Friday morning. We are yet to ascertain the valuables lost and reasons behind the incident,” said Avanigadda police.