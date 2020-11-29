APSRTC revises cargo transport fare

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The APSRTC has revised the cargo transport fare. Orders in this regard were issued on Saturday. RTC Deputy Chief Manager (Vijayawada Zone) K Srinvasa Rao said that as per the revised tariff, fares were revised 50 % for goods transporting below 100 km distance keeping in view the small traders and farmers.

Other tariff include Rs 1,000 for one tonne goods below 100 km distance and Rs 500 for 500 kg of goods below 100 km distance. No additional fee like toll fee and GST would be levied on those transporting goods using the cargo facility.