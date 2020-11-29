Bhavani deeksha viramana from Dec 5

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All arrangements have been made at Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri to ensure smooth conduct of the Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment from December 5 to 9.

In a press conference held here on Saturday, temple EO MV Suresh Babu said the eight-kilometer-long Giri Pradikshana has been cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions. The devotees visiting the Durga temple to relinquish deeksha need to book darshan ticket on www.kanakadurgamma.org

“Those without darshan tickets will not be allowed to enter the temple premises. Ghat road will be closed for repair and hill strengthening works,” Suresh Babu said, adding pilgrims from Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are also expected to visit the temple for deeksha relinquishment.

“Only 10,000 darshan tickets will be issued in a day. Of them, 9,000 are for free darshan and the remaining will be sold for `100 per ticket,” he said. The temple will be opened for devotees from 4 am to 8 pm.

The EO further informed that authorities will celebrate Karthika Pournami by conducting Koti Deepostavam and officials will hold the Giri Pradikshana.