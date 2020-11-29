STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Minister Botcha reviews relief measures

He also instructed the officials to be on high alert to ensure no breaches of water tanks, which reached their full capacity.

Published: 29th November 2020 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  As the weather forecasts indicated that another Low Pressure/depression in the Bay of Bengal may result in heavy rainfall across the States, Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister Botcha Satyanarayana directed the officials to continue the control rooms set up to monitor the relief and rehabilitation measures.

He also instructed the officials to be on high alert to ensure no breaches of water tanks, which reached their full capacity. In a review meeting here with municipal commissioners on Saturday, the minister told the officials to lay focus specially on curbing the spread of seasonal diseases.

He asked the officials to ensure the supply of drinking water and directed them to carry out tests at pumps to ascertain the quality. The minister also told the officials to take up chlorination, if need be. Taking stock of the relief measures of Cyclone Nivar, Botcha enquired about the facilities at the relief camps. He also asked the officials to remove fallen trees on the roads at the earliest

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp