Minister Botcha reviews relief measures

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the weather forecasts indicated that another Low Pressure/depression in the Bay of Bengal may result in heavy rainfall across the States, Municipal Administration and Urban Development minister Botcha Satyanarayana directed the officials to continue the control rooms set up to monitor the relief and rehabilitation measures.

He also instructed the officials to be on high alert to ensure no breaches of water tanks, which reached their full capacity. In a review meeting here with municipal commissioners on Saturday, the minister told the officials to lay focus specially on curbing the spread of seasonal diseases.

He asked the officials to ensure the supply of drinking water and directed them to carry out tests at pumps to ascertain the quality. The minister also told the officials to take up chlorination, if need be. Taking stock of the relief measures of Cyclone Nivar, Botcha enquired about the facilities at the relief camps. He also asked the officials to remove fallen trees on the roads at the earliest