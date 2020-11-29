Collector Imtiaz lauds journalists

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector A Md Imtiaz was all praise for the role of journalists in communicating the government schemes and highlighting the people’s problems.

Addressing the inaugural season of the online training classes for the journalists in Krishna district organised by Andhra Pradesh Press Academy, he appreciated the Academy for organising the training classes for the journalists to upgrade their skills.

National Media advisor to the government Devulapalle Amar said in tune with changes in the media sector, a journalist should update their knowledge for better dissemination of news to people. AP Press Academy chairman Devireddy Srinath advised the participants to utilise the e-books on various aspects of news and news gathering provided to them.