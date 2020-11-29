STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyclone Nivar: Paddy crop hit in 34 Krishna mandals

Paddy crop was hit badly in 34 mandals out of the total 54, due to severe cyclonic storm ‘Nivar’ in the district, said Collector A Md Imtiaz.

All India Kisan Sabha district president G Chandra inspects the damaged paddy crop at Pallempalli in Kadapa district. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Paddy crop was hit badly in 34 mandals out of the total 54, due to severe cyclonic storm ‘Nivar’ in the district, said Collector A Md Imtiaz. He accompanied by Pedana MLA Jogi Ramesh and Machilipatnam revenue division officer NSK Khajavali conducted a ground-level inspection at Guduru, Pedana, Bantumilli and Kruthivennu mandals to take stock of the crops damaged during the recent cyclone.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that several farmers stated that paddy which is ready for harvest got damaged in four mandals. Keeping this in view, instructions were given to the revenue and agriculture officials to enumerate crop loss before December 15 and provide input subsidy along with crop insurance, he informed. 

The Collector interacted with the farmers of Tarakaturu, Chevendra, Munjuluru and Neelipudi villages. Jogi Ramesh said that around 25,000 hectares of crop was damaged in the four mandals due to the Cyclone Nivar. He told the farmers that the State government will extend all help to them. 

Meanwhile, Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha accompanied by Sub-Collector HM Dhyanchandra inspected the crops damaged due to Cyclone Nivar at Chodavaram village in Penamaluru mandal in the district. Farmers informed that paddy crop was damaged in 1,400 acres and 90 per cent of the crop flattened following strong winds and rainfall.  The farmers appealed to the Joint Collector to take steps for purchasing ‘1010’ variety of paddy cultivated by them.

