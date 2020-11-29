Extend winter session to discuss burning issues: Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo and Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has stressed the need for extending the Assembly session for at least 10 days in order to discuss many burning problems faced by the people in the State.

Naidu said the YSRC government had not only failed to solve the old problems, but also created many new ones for the people in the past 18 months of its ‘misgovernance’. Hence, a longer Assembly session should be held to give a chance for wide-ranging debates on all those issues, he said.

Addressing the TD Legislature Party meeting held online on Saturday, the TDP chief asserted that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had miserably failed to deliver in governance and administration. There was zero coordination while the official machinery totally collapsed and it was demotivated. Nobody expected the State to downgrade to the bottom level within just two years, he said.

Naidu alleged that the floodwater management was thrown to the winds, which was clearly evident from how the Annamayya project was mishandled grossly. “Without prior warning, water was released, leading to flooding and submergence of several villages. Thousands of crores property was lost due to the submergence of crops and damages to houses. Also, the Pincha project bund breached,” he said.

Stating the Buggavanka stream was mis-managed, Naidu said that it led to waist-deep flood waters entering houses in Kadapa. “Similar negligence was shown during the last year’s floods in the Krishna and Godavari rivers. This year also, the floods in three rivers were grossly mismanaged. Only statements were issued but no relief or compensation was given to the affected families.”

Moment of happiness

Naidu termed it a moment of happiness for him as none other than PM Narendra Modi visited the Genome Valley(Naidu’s brainchild) in Hyderabad to review the progress of COVID vaccine by Bharat Biotech.